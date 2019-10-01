6-12-24 Hour World Time Trial Championships

The countdown is on for the start of this year's race, with excitement, focus and possibly hints of nervousness surrounding the start gate with many experienced riders from all over the world preparing to take on the roads of Borrego Springs. All are in anticipation of setting or breaking records, and qualifying for the 2020 RAAM.

As previously reported in the Borrego Sun back in June, registrations were all booked up in just a matter of 24 hours, with a maximum of 275 competitors, and many more on the waiting list.

Borrego Springs offers the perfect setting – the stark beauty of the Anza-Borrego Desert set against the majesty of the Coast Range. Riders compile as many miles as possible in 6, 12 or 24 hours. The course is flat and fast, featuring a main loop of 18.0 miles with 347 feet of elevation change and a finishing loop of 4.8 miles with 63 feet of elevation change.

County road crews will have prepared the road surface before the race, making repairs and sweeping to insure optimal conditions.

Please be watchful for the cyclists and give them plenty of room on the road, especially overnight on Nov. 1.

For more information, visit http://www.24hrworlds.com.

6-12-24 Hour World Time Trial Schedule for Nov. 1 and 2.

Friday Nov. 1:

10 a.m. – Pit Area Parking Opens

Noon – 3 p.m. – 6-, 12- and 24-hour Check-ins

1:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – 6-, 12- and 24-hour Inspections

4 p.m.– 4:30 p.m. – 12- and 24-hour Mandatory Racer Meeting

5 p.m. – 24-hour Racers Start

Saturday Nov. 2:

5 a.m. – 12-hour Racers Start

5 a.m. – 9 a.m. – 6-hour Check-ins

6:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. – 6-hour Inspections

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – 6-hour Mandatory Racer Meeting

11 a.m. – 6-hour Racers Start

5 p.m. – 6-, 12- and 24-hour Finishes

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Post-Race Awards Presentation, Christmas Circle