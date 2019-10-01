54th Borrego Days Desert Festival

Rotary Club-Sponsored breakfast held at Coldwell Banker Friday Oct. 18, 6:30 a.m.

Parade Staging/Roads Begin Closing: Approximately 7 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19

Roads Officially Close/Hard Close: 9:30 a.m.

Be within the parking perimeter by 9:15 a.m. (Confirmation in the Oct. 3 issue of the Borrego Sun)

Air Parade: Begins at 9:50 a.m., before the national anthem

They have been participating for 30 years, and there will be about 12 planes flying this year.

Street Parade: Begins at 10 a.m.

National Anthem: Sung by Borrego Springs Elementary School students

Parade Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond

Lifetime Achievement: Sylvana Meeks

Many students are signing up who are able to volunteer during the festival on both days. They have not been assigned specific duties yet.

Main stage entertainment lineup has not been finalized. Sara Petite Band will kickoff the music at 11:30 a.m.

Youth Games, Kids Zone, and Pirate Encampment:

There will be track & field, hula hoops, relays, jump ropes and tug-o-war

Two jumpers for the kids will be set up.

Pirates will have a space for their encampment, and will set up the treasure hunt map (to be finalized by Debbie Woollet and Valeen Szabo). This map will be available in the program and/or at the Chamber or Pirate booth.

There are currently 25 parade applications. Many are still being called and reached out to.

Beer Garden: Security and Operation is being led once again by Sandra Mikovich. She is working with Morgan Larson to coordinate the set up and operations. VIP Reception will be held at Beer Garden Friday Oct. 18, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Flyers were created by Francisco Ramirez and students at the Borrego Springs Unified School District

Banners are to be hung in multiple locations. Specifics have not yet been finalized.

T-shirts have already arrived at the Chamber of Commerce. Two styles: White tank-top and tan T-shirt.

Car Show and Tour: Held at The Mall Saturday Oct. 19. There will be all makes of cars. Bill Daemke is the contact wmrd1947@gmail.com, and if you would like to participate, there is a $10 registration fee. Apply at http://www.borregodays.com/participation

Pints 4 the Park will be held Saturday Oct. 19, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Mall plaza with live music by Dennis Franklin and Friends Cameo Revue and Patsy Cline, in support of the Anza-Borrego Foundation. Admission is $20, tickets started to go on sale Sept. 9.

For more information or if there are any questions, call the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555 or email valeen@borregospringschamber.com or visit borregodays.com.