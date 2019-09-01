BSHS Interpretation Course Launches Fall Semester

A for credit course elective sponsored by the Borrego Village Association for high school students 16 years and older leading to accreditation from the National Association for Interpretation (NAI) as Certified Interpretive Hosts and Certified Interpretive Guides was launched this week at Borrego Springs High School.

The 15 students taking the interpretation course will achieve two professional level, internationally recognized, accreditations from the National Association for Interpretation as Certified Interpretive Hosts and as Certified Interpretive Guides. Students will also have access to NAI’s Career Resources service.

The class will be led by a National Association for Interpretation Master Trainer supported by Borrego’s five Certified Interpretive Host Trainers and two NAI Certified Guide Trainers. The course includes a practical internship in co-operation with Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Anza-Borrego Foundation, Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, Bike Borrego and California Overland Tours.

Upon completion of this course each student should be able to:

• Explain a working definition of interpretation.

• Discuss the history, principles, and philosophy of interpretation as it is practiced in natural resource settings (forests and parks), cultural settings (museums and historical sites), or a variety of other settings (e.g. grasslands, nature centers, zoos, arboretums, aquariums, classrooms, for profit and nonprofit organizations, etc.).

• Describe the basics of visitor evaluation and visitor motivation.

• Illustrate skills in oral presentation development and customer service.

• Demonstrate ability to develop interpretive themes, goals, and objectives.

• Demonstrate competency in delivering a thematic oral presentation.

• Relate knowledgably the issues of, opportunities in, and challenges facing the interpretive profession.

The Borrego Village Association began partnering with the National Association for Interpretation (NAI) in May 2018 organizing Hospitality Skills Training for local residents to become NAI Certified Interpretive Hosts.

The program builds the capacity of local people, enhance their ability to support the businesses that employ them, develop skill sets for local residents to be more employable, inspire young people about the opportunities in the travel and tourism trades and develop a cadre of local ambassadors to represent Borrego both in and outside of our destination