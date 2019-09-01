Don’t miss the Special Sponsor Group Meeting Thursday Sept. 12, 4:30 p.m. in the library community room. They will be taking the final vote on the draft GSP that is out and has had revisions based on public comments.

This is separate from any changes to the GSP that may be made IF a Stipulated Agreement is achieved and the GSP becomes part of a Physical Solution that goes before a judge as an adjudication. Jim Bennett and Geoff Poole will be present to answer questions about this vote on the GSP.

For more information, contact chair Rebecca Falk at rebfalk7@gmail.com