Attend the next Borrego Days Planning Meeting, Monday Sept. 9, 4 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room. Can’t make it? You can attend of the following, all at 4 p.m. – Sept. 16, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 17 (if necessary). Don’t miss out, and get your voice heard!

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555.