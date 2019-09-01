Please join us as we celebrate the 23nd anniversary of the Julian Grape Stomp Festa Saturday Sept. 7. We are excited to be continuing the old-world tradition of kicking off your shoes, rolling up your pant legs and letting tons of blessed grapes squish beneath your feet. Regular admission is $15 includes wine glass (for those 21+) and stomping.

Everyone must present ID, regardless of age. Tastings are $1 each, and not included in the price of admission. Cash is advised. Visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4290103 to purchase your tickets.