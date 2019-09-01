RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Julian Grape Stomp Festa

 

Last updated 9/4/2019 at 1:25pm



Please join us as we celebrate the 23nd anniversary of the Julian Grape Stomp Festa Saturday Sept. 7. We are excited to be continuing the old-world tradition of kicking off your shoes, rolling up your pant legs and letting tons of blessed grapes squish beneath your feet. Regular admission is $15 includes wine glass (for those 21+) and stomping.

Everyone must present ID, regardless of age. Tastings are $1 each, and not included in the price of admission. Cash is advised. Visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4290103 to purchase your tickets.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 09/12/2019 09:25