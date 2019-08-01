The Patio Group, La Casa del Zorro to Elevate Resort

The Patio Group (TPG) announces its goals as managing partners of La Casa del Zorro – to make the resort and spa a leading destination in Borrego Springs, where travelers can relax amongst desert-style amenities and experience the sights and sounds of nature. Adjacent to Southern California's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, La Casa del Zorro is within close proximity to San Diego and other major cities, making it the ultimate getaway to explore an entirely new scenery close to home.

"La Casa del Zorro is a hidden gem right in San Diego County," said Brian LaGrange, executive vice president of American National Investments (ANI). "The resort aims to be 'the getaway from the getaway' allowing travelers to leave the crowded pools behind and immerse themselves in the peaceful experience of resort meets the desert sun. La Casa del Zorro is an inclusive, must-stay hotel that's perfect for families, millennials looking to unplug, staycation-ers, couples seeking a romantic getaway, nature seekers and outdoorsmen, girls' trip planners, locals looking to make use of the amenities, companies on corporate retreats and more – the possibilities are endless."

The travel destination of Borrego Springs breathes desert charm with a modern flair of high vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplaces and marble bathtubs. Accommodations include Deluxe Rooms that feature a king or two queen beds, poolside patios or pool view balconies and oversized bathrooms with glass enclosed showers; Garden Rooms for the cost-conscious traveler with a king bed and select amenities; and private Casitas with one to four bedrooms-each having its own private pool or jacuzzi in the backyard.

La Casa del Zorro has a total of 42-acres of land with 48 rooms and 19 casitas offering five lighted tennis courts, four pickle ball courts, 26 pools – including an Olympic sized lap pool, a fitness center, a yoga studio complete with instructors to lead classes and a world-class spa that offers a variety of treatments. The spa offers facials, body scrubs and wraps, body care enhancements and massages. Guests can also play a round of golf at the nearby, nationally celebrated Rams Hill Golf Club excluding the hot summer months. Other on-site activities include a life-size chess board, shuffle board, bocce ball, ping pong, a one-mile jogging or walking track and much more.

Unique to La Casa del Zorro is its Star Gazing Theatre, where guests can set up blankets and chairs and watch the skies. Borrego Springs is one of the few "dark-sky communities" in the world making millions of bright stars and galaxies extremely visible due to night light restrictions. It's the perfect location to watch the Perseid meteor shower happening in August.

There are also multiple dining options at the resort, including The Fox Bistro with extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus; The Fox Den Bar for small bites and sips; and the Rose Garden Terrace for an outdoor dining experience.

Launching this month, La Casa del Zorro will be offering summer discount rates on rooms. When guests book a night's stay in the Deluxe Poolside or Pool View King rooms, they will pay only the official Borrego Springs day-time high temperature. For more information about the "Hot Getaway, Cool Rates" promotion visit http://www.lacasadelzorro.com/promotions.

La Casa del Zorro has been in Borrego Springs since 1933. The Patio Group, a division of American National Investments took over as managing partner in November 2018.