Aug. 22, 1942 – May 24, 2019

Bonita Lee McIntyre Wood, 76, passed away surrounded by her family, on May 24, 2019 at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, CA.

She was a resident of Borrego Springs and Nipomo, California. She was the widower of Eddie G. Wood, her high school sweetheart. They shared 52 years of marriage together.

Born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, she was the daughter of O.W. and Leona McIntyre. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1960 and attended College of Great Falls. Bonnie and Ed owned and operated Porterville Aviation Inc. out of Porterville, CA for 40 years. She put the Pilots Association and Navy League together and she brought the Blue Angels to perform in Porterville.

Bonnie was a member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O), an international women's organization with a primary focus on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.

She was a member for more than 29 years, where she held the office of Guard/Recording Secretary. Her Aunt Atta and stepmother, Lucille, were members of P.E.O. for over 50 years.

In the 1990s, Bonnie got involved in golf. She became a director for Women's Golf of Northern California, and she ran tournaments in the central valley. Bonnie went on to be the Tournament Director and President serving 60,000 ladies. Bonnie was a member of many social organizations, including de Anza Country Club in Borrego Springs. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Daughters of the Nite, and NHRA races. She enjoyed her sons and all their activities. Bonnie enjoyed tennis, golfing, painting, and spending time with her friends and family. She will be remembered for her outgoing, friendly personality. Bonnie had friends across the United States and Canada.

She is survived by her companion of three years Mike Shannon, children Bryce, Jason, Chadlee, and Justin, daughters-in-law Candace, Leah, and Jana, and grandchildren Montana, Kendall, Rylie, Ethan, Regan, Amelia, and Kelly.

The Celebration of Life service will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Methodist Church in Porterville, California with a reception immediately following at River Island Country Club.

Memorial donations may be made to P.E.O. at http://donations.peointernational.org/ (San Luis Obispo Chapter: WO), in lieu of flowers.