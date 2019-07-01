Club Circle Raising Water Funds

With a sale of the Borrego Springs Resort (BSR) pending, officials at Club Circle are seeking funds to continue maintenance of the 9-hole golf course surrounding it.

Club Circle needed to purchase water from the BSR to ensure a 90-day supply, and they achieved that goal, but are now seeking additional funds to cover operations beyond the 90-day period to meet future obligations.

Club Circle has a history here in Borrego, as well as support from the BSR.

“Our community is very appreciative of the fact that BSR will continue to work with us,” said resident Gary Haldeman, who wanted to add his own voice in the fundraising effort.

“The Club Circle Golf Course is to the East side of town what Christmas Circle is to Borrego’s downtown,” he said.

“It has a greenbelt and an identity which all Borrego residents appreciate.”

With its lake/pond, Club Circle provides a wildlife habitat in our desert environment, and Haldeman writes, “Furthermore, because of the diversity of the native vegetation and its relative remoteness, it is a wildlife habitat enjoyed by birders, golfers, residents and neighbors, and guests from the Borrego Springs Resort.”

To support Club Circle’s fundraising efforts, Borregans are being asked for a $150 contribution (Golf Support) or $95 (Recreation Support). Checks can be sent to Club Circle Golf, P.O. Box 2130, Borrego Springs, CA 92004.