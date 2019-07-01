Fourth of July Celebration

Each year, Julian hosts the Fourth of July parade. Affectionately called the “Greatest Little Town Parade in America,” Julian celebrates our nation’s birthday while bringing together the community and visitors. This year, the theme is “Historic Julian Celebrates the 4th,” and Julian’s Historical Society will be honored as the Grand Marshal. The event is filled with music, entertainment from a variety of organizations and a spectacular flyover by vintage airplanes.

The parade is quite popular, so it is suggested that visitors arrive early to catch the pre-parade activities starting at 10 a.m.

Main Street closes to traffic at 9 a.m. Upon entering town, follow directions to the nearest parking lots.

Free public toilets are available at the bank parking lot, and behind the town hall. Purchase a unique Julian Fourth of July commemorative T-shirt sold along Main Street.

10 a.m.. – Fly-over of 4 Stearman Bi Planes. Patriotic music will be played at three different stages along the route. After the fly-over, the Doves and Desperados will perform a shoot-out.

Noon – A second fly-over of one T-6 military training plane and one T-34 military training plane.

The National Anthem will be performed by a featured artist and the parade will begin.

To donate to the parade or be an entry, please visit julianparade.com.

Also follow the parade committee on Facebook (@julianjuly4thparade) and Instagram (@julianparade).