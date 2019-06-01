Summer Time Has Come, Who is Open?

Many establishments in Borrego Springs are gearing up for the summer and closing up, while many others will remain open with updated hours for the time being.

The Coyote Den at de Anza will be open Thursday to Saturday for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Happy hour is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., bar open late! All visitors and locals are welcome.

La Casa del Zorro Resort and Spa is open through the summer. The Fox Bistro will be available every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Always open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday will close at 10 p.m.

The Fox Den Bar will be open from 4 p.m. to closing Sunday through Thursday, and open at noon to closing on Friday and Saturday.

As of June 1st, they will offer Live Entertainment Poolside Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LCDZ will continue their Supper Club Menu Offering Sunday through Thursday’s, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Happy Hour will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with 50% Off House Wines by the Glass, Well Cocktails and Domestic Beers. Full-Bottle, House Wines will be offered at Half-Price, ALL Day, Sunday through Thursday.

Look for their Summer Value Room Rates and very popular three-night and six-night two-bedroom/two-bath Casita Packages.

The Palms at Indian Head will be open all summer long.

The Coyote Steakhouse will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Happy hour at the bar and bar tables from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Red Ocotillo will be open everyday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Kendall’s Cafe is open everyday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and during the summer.

Borrego Outfitters will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are open everyday except for Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Rams Hill is still open daily. Golf course is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tentative closing date for the summer on June 9, but is not yet confirmed.

Borrego Springs Resort will be open, but the restaurant will possibly have limited hours. The summer schedule is still being finalized, and the Borrego Sun will provide the hours in the next issue.

El Borrego will be open until August 1.

Golf Courses:

De Anza Country Club: Open Wednesday through Saturday and closed Monday and Tuesday. They will close Sept. 1, and reopen on a date to be announced. 760-767-5105

The Springs at Borrego RV Park and Golf Course: They are open through September for residents and RV Park guests only. 760-767-0004

Borrego Springs Resort: The Resort course will be closed for the summer and reopen sometime in October. 760-767-3330

Rams Hill: The golf course will be open through June 30.

If you don’t want to be outside, try the new golf simulator. 760-767-3500

Warner Springs: They are open Thursday through Sunday, and 34 new rooms should be operational when they open the pools, expected over the July 4 weekend. 760-782-4200.