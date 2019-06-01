He's been a Borregan since 2014, and Dale Jones' list of local organizations for which he volunteers speaks to his personal sense of duty to help Borrego Springs thrive.

"I believe in our community," he said. So much so, that he was recently awarded Legionnaire of the Year for Post #853.

Jones remains 2nd Vice Commander of the post, was Chaplain for two years prior, and is now the "Summer Chaplain," filling in when necessary in cases ranging from bereavement duties to "anything to help the post be a fun place."

He is currently in Abilene, Texas this summer due taking care of his parents.

Jones' contributions to the Borrego community range far and wide. As co-chair of the Borrego Ministers Association, Jones helped Rev. Laura Brecht plan this year's Easter service.

He's the Chair of the Children and Youth Committee at the Legion post, so when there's a fundraising pancake breakfast, he's involved. Also at the Post, he's the Armor, taking care that the 12 M-1 rifles are kept clean and treated with respect.

Jones and the Legion are also very supportive of the Library, and he serves on the Board of Directors for the Friends of the Library.

When District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond came to town to talk revitalization, Jones spoke eloquently on behalf of the Borrego Village Association where, as its president, he informed Desmond the disparity between what Borrego contributes towards Tourist Occupancy Taxes and local services received in return. He added that Borregans can self-fund geotourism-related projects if only given the resources to do so.

As to the Legionnaire of the Year award itself, "It humbles me," Jones said.

"So many (Legion) members – Commander Rick Dobbins, Gary Saunders, and many others – work so hard, and it's truly a great honor."