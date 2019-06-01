GSP Public Comments: Borrego Springs Sponsor Group

The public comment period has ended for the draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP), and in the next few issues of the Borrego Sun, we will be presenting a few excerpts, beginning with those from a letter submitted to the County by the Borrego Springs Community Group under the signature of Chairperson Rebecca Falk.

The Sponsor Group would prefer no reductions in water use for the municipal sector. Proportional reductions are only acceptable as along as the amount of water used under Human Right To Water provisions of state law is not subject to reductions for municipal users under the GSP. If other sectors do not agree (to sign on to provisions of the GSP), BWD should fully assert its interest and seek current water use for the future with no reductions.

Water reductions should be front-loaded so that higher reductions in water use occur early (by using a fixed percentage of the Baseline Pumping Allocations to calculate yearly reductions), rather than a fixed volume of water as is currently indicated in the GSP.

The Sponsor Group supports the mandatory metering program, and would like the GSP to describe that program – not as an “approach,” but rather as a requirement as detailed in Appendix E. It should affirmatively read that mandatory water metering “will take place,” rather than “is proposed to take place following adoption of this GSP.”

Full article in the June 13 issue of the Borrego Sun.