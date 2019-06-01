2019 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest Online People's Choice Winners

The Online People's Choice Winners of the 2019 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest were announced the week of May 20, via Anza-Borrego Foundation's Instagram and Facebook pages.

The Online People's Choice is a voting contest separate from the judge review process, and the outcomes are often quite different.

The Online People's Choice is a social media and web-based voting contest where the public can vote for their favorites out of all submitted entries – 605 this year – and share their favorites via social media! Winners are determined based only on the number of votes a photo receives.

There is one winner for each category of the contest: Plants, Animals, Landscapes, People, Black & White, and Cell Phone.

Congratulations to all the winners, and many thanks for all who entered photos!

We will start accepting entries for the 2020 contest starting August 1, 2019, at http://www.theABF.org/PhotoContest. With questions, contact Ashley at 760-767-0446 ext 1003 or ashley@theABF.org.

About the Contest: The Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest is an annual photo contest coordinated by Anza-Borrego Foundation in partnership with Borrego Art Institute and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park®.

The contest celebrates the unique and natural beauty of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

– Ashley Kvitek,

Anza-Borrego Foundation Education & Outreach Coordinator