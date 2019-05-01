West Shores Junior Chamber of Commerce

Students of the newly placed Junior West Shores Chamber of Commerce program held elections to vote for their board of directors April 10.

This program was sponsored by the West Shores Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Springs Charter School’s Internship Program.

Ever since the program was initiated, the students have been actively learning and studying about what a chamber of commerce’s purpose is and putting it into action.

The Junior Chamber of Commerce will be selling a collection of donated World War II books at their first fundraiser Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12.

If you can’t make it to that one, they will be holding it again Saturday May 25 and Sunday 26. Both weekends will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Shores Chamber of Commerce, 2114 Haven St., Salton City.