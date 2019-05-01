RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

By Celeste Misch 

West Shores Junior Chamber of Commerce

 

Last updated 5/1/2019 at 11:37am



Students of the newly placed Junior West Shores Chamber of Commerce program held elections to vote for their board of directors April 10.

This program was sponsored by the West Shores Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Springs Charter School’s Internship Program.

Ever since the program was initiated, the students have been actively learning and studying about what a chamber of commerce’s purpose is and putting it into action.

The Junior Chamber of Commerce will be selling a collection of donated World War II books at their first fundraiser Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12.

If you can’t make it to that one, they will be holding it again Saturday May 25 and Sunday 26. Both weekends will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Shores Chamber of Commerce, 2114 Haven St., Salton City.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/04/2019 02:38