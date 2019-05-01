Alleged Kidnapping in Salton City, Man Arrested

A Salton City man was arrested after an alleged kidnapping May 1.

Salvador Grimaldo Torres, 29, was taken into custody, on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, child endangerment and criminal threats at a residence in the 2000 block of Argus Avenue. Torres was booked into county jail on $100,000 bail.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Nile Avenue in Vista Del Mar at around 2:40 p.m., to the report of an attempted force of a child into a vehicle. They immediately responded to the scene and made contact with all persons involved.

An investigation was conducted, and Torres was arrested. All children involved were accounted for and unharmed, ICSO Sgt. Clint Erro confirmed May 2.

The incident remains under investigation.