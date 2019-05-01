To Be Open, Or Not

We have confirmed that the de Anza Country Club, Palms at Indian Head, and La Casa Del Zorro will remain open during the summer months, with a summer schedule.

The Coyote Den at de Anza will be open Thursday through Sunday. This is the first time de Anza will remain open during the summer.

The Palms at Indian Head Coyote Steakhouse will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

La Casa Del Zorro Resort and Spa will remain open throughout the summer season. The Fox Bistro will be available everyday for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Fox Den Bar will also be open Sunday through Thursday.

More details on the hours of these following restaurants, as well as additional businesses around town, and the golf courses will be in the May 16 issue of the Borrego Sun.