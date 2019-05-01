Mexican Mother's Day, A Fiesta For All

Mexican Mother's Day, or Dia de las Madres, is always celebrated on May 10, regardless of the day of the week.

This custom was established in 1922 when Mexican journalist Rafael Alducin advocated for a day to celebrate mothers in Mexico, and May 10 was chosen as the day. On this day mothers are honored in much the same way they are in the US – with flowers, cards and gifts.

Borrego Springs stepped up and honored our local mothers with much splendor, music, great food, corsages and entertainment. This occurred Friday May 10 in The Mall alongside Carmelita's. Much generosity and kindness made this possible including donations from all businesses in The Mall, delicious food from Carmelita's, gorgeous corsages from Charlie at Simpson's Hair Design, complimentary photographs from Garett Wood and volunteerism from Borrego Springs High School's Interact (Rotary) Club.

While DJ Stephan Ryan blasted Mexican dance music, elementary school students danced up a storm for their moms and high school Interact students handed out plates of Carmelita's steaming hot enchiladas. It was truly a community event honoring the moms who give us such lovely, kind and gracious children in Borrego Springs.

Prizes were meted out for oldest mom, mom with the most children and moms for just being there. Local grandmother Eleanor Shimeall won the prize for oldest mom at a respectful 93 years old! All sang Happy Birthday to Eleanor as she will turn 94 in June!

Love and best wishes to Eleanor and all mothers in Borrego. We appreciate your major contribution to our village – your children.