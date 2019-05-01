Easter Happenings at de Anza Country Club
Last updated 5/1/2019 at 11:24am
Grown ups, children, even animals all had a blast during Easter Sunday at the de Anza Country Club, who was one of the many establishments holding an Easter egg hunt.
The club even had a fun dog show, showcasing little friends and larger ones.
Winners of the Dog Show, First Place:
Small Dogs – Maxwell Smart, Owner: Janine Barton
Medium – Danny Boy, Owner: Joy Heckendorf
Large – Biscuit, Owner: Bob Mautz
Tricks & Costume – Tilly, Owner: Tom Anderson
Best of Show – Tilly, Owner: Tom Anderson