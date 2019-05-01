RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Easter Happenings at de Anza Country Club

 

Last updated 5/1/2019 at 11:24am

de Anza Country Club

Grown ups, children, even animals all had a blast during Easter Sunday at the de Anza Country Club, who was one of the many establishments holding an Easter egg hunt.

The club even had a fun dog show, showcasing little friends and larger ones.

Winners of the Dog Show, First Place:

Small Dogs – Maxwell Smart, Owner: Janine Barton

Medium – Danny Boy, Owner: Joy Heckendorf

Large – Biscuit, Owner: Bob Mautz

Tricks & Costume – Tilly, Owner: Tom Anderson

Best of Show – Tilly, Owner: Tom Anderson

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

