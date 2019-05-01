Big Horn Sheep Spotted

RSS
Last updated 5/6/2019 at 9:34am
Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson spotted some Big Horn Sheep wandering the hills of the Montezuma Valley Road at around 8:30 a.m. April 23.
