Borrego Sun - Since 1949

104 Degrees & Climbing

 

Last updated 5/15/2019 at 9:24am



As the snowbirds begin to flock to cooler climates, the temperatures are making their way upwards for yet another summer season.

For three days, April 24, 25, and 26 Borregans felt a preview of what is to come in the following months.

Temperatures reached triple digits for the first time this year, with a high of 104, air conditioners and swamp coolers on blast came on.

How will it dent your electricity bill? SDG&E has implemented a switch of plans to time of use.

More information will be in the following issues, so stay tuned, cool and hydrated.


