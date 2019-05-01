Bloomin' Bow Willow

Tis the end of the Super Bloom of 2019,but wait, there is more. Mother Nature now heralds in the magic of the cactus bloom, which is expected to be spectacular.

Bow Willow area is a place to be for cacti, agave and yuccas. Located on Hwy S-2, 31 miles south east of Scissors Crossing and 55 miles from Anza-Borrego State Park headquarters, there is another unique and diverse area that inspires hikers with the ongoing wonder of the desert.

Amongst the combination of Engelmann hedgehog and teddybear Cholla, this area also encompasses vast vegetation for abundant wild life. Home to big horned sheep, owls, lizards and cactus bees, there are nectar-feeding bats that visit and pollinate several species with amounts of pollen and nectar.

The abundance of ocotillo with blooms up to 12 inches in length hang like lanterns to show the way. Along the roadside and just a mile from the Bow Willow turn off, the indigo bush is enjoying the extra rainfall that occurred this spring and is laden with blooms.

At the turn off to Bow Willow, a favorite spot for many to park for a 360 degree view is at the top of Egg Mountain enroute to the campground.

From this spot, one can see the many options for hiking and exploring.

The campground at Bow Willow is the site of an ancient Indian village. Morteros can be seen up in the granite boulders at the west end of the site. Mountain Palm Springs is about 1.5 mile hike north over a low saddle.

There are two palm groves, Pygmy Grove with about 50 trees and an upper and larger oasis is Southwest Grove.

A popular one-way shuttle or a comfortable round trip via a return trail just to the east if time and weather permits.

As the temperature begins to rise, the safety of carrying enough water and food for any hike still stands. It is a rapid and unexpected moment and without warning can take you to the boundaries of despair.

Stay safe.