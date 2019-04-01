Lady Rams Softball Hit With Tough Start

It wasn't exactly the most ideal way to open the season, as the Lady Rams softball team was shut out by Calvary Christian Academy, 14 – 0, in five innings due to the mercy rule, in their season opener March 6.

It was clear the Lady Rams could not get runners on base or past the solid pitching of the Lady Royal Knights ace freshman A.J. Farfan, who only gave up two hits and no walks, striking out 12.

Freshman pitcher Brianna Del Bono was given the nod to begin the first game of the season for the Lady Rams.

Del Bono had solid pitches and looks, but with a few missed spots, the Lady Royal Knights capitalized. Despite only allowing three runs in the first two innings, the damage continued, in which the Lady Rams could not come back from.

Freshman left fielder Mildred Sanchez and sophomore second baseman Marla Manzano were the only two to make contact with Faran's pitches and reach base. However, the Lady Rams could not bring them home.

Despite being bested by a higher ranked opponent, hope is not lost for this team.

With such a young core, the team has a lot to look forward to as the season progresses.

The Lady Rams had another shot at the Lady Royal Knights in an away game March 18, which took place after print.