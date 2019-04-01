Border Patrol, 102 Pounds of Meth

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man for smuggling methamphetamine April 16.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m., when a man approached the checkpoint in a burgundy 2012 Nissan Altima approached the checkpoint. The truck was waived along to secondary inspection.

A border patrol canine detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, which was waived to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered a black plastic bag behind the driver seat of the car and three additional bags in the trunk.

The 99 bundles tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 102.4 pounds with a street value of $235,520.

The man identified as a U.S. citizen, vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.