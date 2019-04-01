RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Border Patrol, 102 Pounds of Meth

 

Last updated 4/18/2019 at 9:27am



El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man for smuggling methamphetamine April 16.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m., when a man approached the checkpoint in a burgundy 2012 Nissan Altima approached the checkpoint. The truck was waived along to secondary inspection.

A border patrol canine detection team alerted agents to the vehicle, which was waived to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered a black plastic bag behind the driver seat of the car and three additional bags in the trunk.

The 99 bundles tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 102.4 pounds with a street value of $235,520.

The man identified as a U.S. citizen, vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser