Betty Jean Young

Dec. 9, 1921 – Dec. 13, 2018

Betty Jean MacDonald, the second of four daughters, was born on Dec. 9, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois to Suzanne Goletz MacDonald and Hubert Lawrence MacDonald.

Betty and her sisters Marion, Alice and Claire tragically lost their mother in 1931; it was a profound loss that would significantly shape Betty's life.

Always focused, practical and resourceful, Betty worked while in high school and still managed to graduate a year early from Proviso High.

One of Betty's favorite jobs was working as a soda "jerk" at a drug store in Maywood, Illinois. It was there that she met Bill. Betty said that her life began anew when she met him.

Betty married William Young in a simple ceremony on July 3, 1940. Bill's craft of die sinking was much needed in war related industrial production; this skill would keep Bill from enlisting as a soldier and would on more than one occasion move the young marrieds between California and Illinois.

Betty and Bill were proud parents to four children, Suzan, Lawrence, Yvonne and Roy. Betty was a wonderful homemaker; excellent cook, superb seamstress, and gracious hostess.

In 1955, Bill's career presented an opportunity for the Young's to permanently relocate to Southern California; they purchased a home in Montclair. When the children were teenagers, Betty returned to work, first part-time at Buffum's Department Store and then full-time with the Monte Vista Water District. Betty always enjoyed her work and made life long friends along the way.

Betty and Bill made friends easily and enjoyed socializing and entertaining. They were active members of the Elks Club and local bowling leagues. Betty was also a committed member of the PEO sisterhood. One weekend, friends suggested a getaway to Borrego Springs, California. Soon they were spending more and more weekends and holidays in Borrego; and in the late 1970s they purchased a home at the Roadrunner Club.

Soon after Betty's retirement in 1985, Betty and Bill sold their home in Montclair and moved full-time to Borrego Springs.

Avid golfers, cribbage players and affable and generous hosts to a steady stream of family and house guests; retired life was full of fun, family and friends! Always one to get involved, Betty volunteered at the local Senior Center and Nature Center and joined the ladies golf group, the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the "crafty" ladies, and various RoadRunner Club committees, as well as it's governing council. Always good company, again Betty easily made new friends.

Betty remained in Borrego for more than a dozen years after Bill's passing.

In 2015, 30 years after moving to Borrego full-time, Betty moved to Hemet to be closer to family. She was elegant and gracious, brave and strong, as she transitioned to a life being more dependent on others.

Betty celebrated her 97th birthday over lunch with friends and family and having told everyone she was ready to "cash in her chips" she peacefully passed away a few days later.

Betty is survived by her daughters Suzan Clark and Yvonne Young Feher, daughter-in-law Ruth Young, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren, and countless friends. Betty touched everyone she met; we are very thankful to have enjoyed her for so many years.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday April 13 at noon at the Miller-Jones Mortuary at 1501 West Florida Avenue, Hemet, CA 92543.

A reception, including a buffet lunch and other refreshments, will follow the service at the home of Suzan Clark at 1895 Silver Oak Way, Hemet, CA 92545. Everyone who enjoyed Betty is welcome!