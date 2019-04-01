RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

What is the Fate of Borrego Days 2019?

 

Last updated 4/23/2019 at 8:59am



Borrego Days 2019 will go on as planned, but organizers at the Chamber of Commerce say it will probably be on a reduced scale; gone will be private companies organizing the events, and instead all Parade & Festival activities will be set up and overseen in-house, according to Borrego Springs new Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Valeen Szabo. “It’s just too expensive to continue with how we’ve done it before,” she said.

New activities under consideration for future Chamber meeting discussions include 1) a cattle-call to all Borregans for ideas on their specific parade participation. A talent or something to show off? Call the Chamber; 2) a golf cart entry/contest among the resorts – Rams Hill, The Resort, RoadRunner Club (they’ve won every year by default), and de Anza Country Club; and 3) moving the car show to The Mall parking lot where visitors will also have a chance to browse the local shops. These and other ideas will be discussed at future Chamber meetings.

To address the necessary logistical requirements for a scaled-down, in-house Parade & Festival organization, the Chamber needs volunteers. “We need participation from the community,” Szabo said.

So if you want to see a successful Parade & Festival come October, volunteer some of your free time to help make that happen, and attend a Chamber meeting to see what’s being talked about.

