The Big Reveal: Borrego's Ceramic Mural

Nearly 200 people showed up at the Borrego Art Institute March 23, to witness the unveiling of The Mural, a local masterpiece of mosaic ceramic art by 54 pottery artists, from professionals to amateurs, including the work of 16 4th grade students.

Contributing potters, and those who helped assemble The Mural, were also present for the ceremony. Spontaneous cheers and applause broke out as the drapes were removed to reveal 17 stunning individual ceramic panels of different sizes, individually framed, and each inspired by particular aspects of life in Borrego with the theme of "celebrating the arts in Borrego Springs." Barring natural catastrophe, The Mural, mounted in steel frames on a sturdy concrete block wall on the south side of the BAI, should be there to appreciate at least a thousand years from now.

Prior to the unveiling, contributing artist Jack Sims made introductory comments, marking the day as "a monumental event, celebrating the community spirit in Borrego." He thanked organizers, artists, and workers for their contributions to The Mural.

The resulting Mural is a monument to things fitting and relating together quite nicely.

"The Mural has been a wonderful experience," Dunlap-Dietz said. "We want to make Borrego a place where people come to see mosaic, to know this is a place in the desert where a lot of wonderful things happen."

So take the time to see The Mural up close, panel by panel, mosaic by mosaic, and experience what is surely a true artistic wonder in Borrego Springs.

Full article in the April 4 issue of the Borrego Sun.