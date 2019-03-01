Rainfall, Thunderstorms Continue

More rain is to be expected in the San Diego County this week, with light to moderate rainfall, along with strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers made its way through the Borrego Springs area late Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.

The storm cell is expected to drop between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain in coastal and inland valley areas today, anywhere from a quarter inch to an inch in the mountains and less than one-tenth on an inch in the deserts, according to the NWS.

In a 24-hour period ending around 3 a.m., Warner Springs got the most precipitation, with 0.26 of an inch, followed by 0.16 near Lake Cuyamaca and Santa Ysabel; 0.15 on Palomar Mountain; 0.12 in Escondido; 0.09 in Santa Ysabel; 0.08 in Ramona and Julian; and 0.06 in Encinitas, according to the NWS.

The storm will also bring gusty winds, prompting the NWS to issue a wind advisory for the county mountains, including Julian, that will last until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph, are expected.