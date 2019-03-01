RSS

Amazing Desert Plant Adaptations

 

Last updated 3/5/2019 at 9:19am



Come join botanist Kate Harper and be amazed at how desert plants survive here in a land of extreme aridity and high temperatures. She will present a lecture on Desert Plant Adaptations in the ABDNHA Library Saturday March 9, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a field trip the following day to see these fascinating plants in their natural environment. Non-members $12; members $10; volunteers $8. Call the Nature Center to reserve at 760-767-3098.





