Boys and Girls Club Golf Classic

 

Last updated 2/26/2019 at 9:42am



Don’t forget to sign up for the annual Boys and Girls Club Golf Classic, happening Friday March 1. Don’t play golf? That’s not a problem! All are invited to join and enjoy the dinner program. Tickets are only $70, which includes one complimentary drink per guest and hosted wine with dinner. You’ll even have the chance to bid on some exclusive prizes, all supporting the local Boys and Girls Club.

To buy tickets, visit borregospringsgolfclassic.com. For more information, contact Kira Foody at 858-866-0591 x208 or by email at kfoody@sdyouth.org.


Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
