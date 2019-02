Taught by Borrego Ceramic Artist Jack Sims, this class will focus on improving the potter’s skills at throwing on the wheel. Classes will be held at The Pottery, located at the high school between the gymand the football field. Dates are Feb. 7, 12, 19, 21, 26 and 28. Cost for six days and 12 hours of instruction is $200. For more information, call Jack Sims at 415-497-7965.