Holiday Pancake Breakfast Supports S Club

If it's the third Sunday of the month, then American Legion Post #853 members will be found hard at work cooking up a full breakfast to raise funds for yet another deserving group in the Borrego Springs community.

On Dec. 16, with backup from volunteers and a live musician at the "Happy Holidays Pancake Breakfast," the object of Legionnaire hospitality was Soroptimist International Borrego Springs, a local 501 (c)(3) charitable organization and the S Club.

The event raised $1,529, of which $500 will be donated to the new library, according to Soroptimist president Judy Stewart. "The remaining funds will be allocated to either local or global initiatives as decided upon by all the S Club members."

With over 40 members, the Borrego Springs S Club is "a service club for high school girls and teaches social and economic empowerment, the value of serving others, and the importance of helping to improve their local community."