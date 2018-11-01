Rams Hill Hosts Charity Golf Tourney for Imperial Valley College

The Rams Hill Country Club hosted a golf tournament Nov. 9 to benefit the Imperial Valley College Foundation in the form of scholarships and a Leadership Ambassador. IVC Foundation Executive Director Rod Smart and President Martha Garcia were on hand to oversee the full house of players in a best-ball shotgun format tournament.

The course is looking exceptional, and the players (or their sponsors) paid for the privilege to golf for charity at one of the highest rated courses in the country, and they putted in a contest to win a cruise.

On the signature par-5 finishing 18th hole, Balthazar Aguilera lined up a 40-ft. downhill, undulating birdie putt on the fast-as-lightning green.

His golf partners were in awe as the ball had eyes on the hole, but veered off slightly and stopped two inches wide. Par is still good anywhere, but especially at Rams Hill.