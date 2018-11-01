Sue Salt: A Borregan Lifetime of Achievement

If you want to meet a woman who truly exemplifies what it means to be a Borregan, Sue Salt is a shining example. In the Borrego Days Parade, Salt rode down Palm Canyon Drive and then received the Chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award for all she has done for this community over the years.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Haddock said, "Sue Salt is our community's solid example of excellence for the decade. A selfless, roll-up her-sleeves leader who does it all with a smile and class."

Salt first set eyes on Borrego in 2000, and she's been a quiet, focused, and clearly measurable volunteer force for good ever since. With volunteerism the life-blood of our community, Salt has done more than her share to help make Borrego the special place it has become both for residents, snowbirds, and outsiders.

Salt elaborated on the attraction between her and Borrego Springs, having drifted south from the beaches of Santa Cruz.

State Park training was first on Salt's volunteer list, where she followed up with Paleo training. She missed the final exam because she was in Antarctica experiencing the beauty and wonders of our most southern continent.

When the Circle of Art was in town, she cooked the Friday night dinner for all the artists. "They loved it, and I loved doing it," she said.

"It's about the bits and pieces," she added, like when someone needs something done and they 'need a body' to do it. Salt made herself available, and often.

Salt put in a lot of time as an active member of the Rotary Club, including helping to prepare the traditional Friday morning breakfast that kicks off our Borrego Days Parade & Festival. She worked with Ernie Loza to start the Food Bank at St. Barnabas for locals and out at Slab City. "A good thing for the community," she adds. "For three or four years," said Salt, "I volunteered as the community member for senior project evaluations at the end of the school year."

And of course there was her 8-year reign as President of the Board at the Performing Arts Center.

"Sue led the Board and kept the theatre running," Fred Jee, former PAC president said, who now heads up our very successful Borrego Film Festival. "Her leadership was quiet but consistent. She was always a supporter and continues to be."

Sue Salt concluded with, "I don't know where I'm going, or what's going to open up." For someone of her charm, experience, and love of people, Sue Salt will surely find that place, and soon.

Full story in the Nov. 1 issue of the Borrego Sun.