LANE CLOSURES FOR BORREGO DAYS

Lane closures have already taken place at Christmas Circle.

The inside lane of Christmas Circle has been coned off, so there is only one lane open. Be cautious when going around. Do not park inside the cones.

The 53rd Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival kicks off with the Rotary Breakfast at Coldwell Banker from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday Oct. 19. Later in the day, attend the opening party held at Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.