RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

LANE CLOSURES FOR BORREGO DAYS

 

Last updated 10/19/2018 at 9:03am



Lane closures have already taken place at Christmas Circle.

The inside lane of Christmas Circle has been coned off, so there is only one lane open. Be cautious when going around. Do not park inside the cones.

The 53rd Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival kicks off with the Rotary Breakfast at Coldwell Banker from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday Oct. 19. Later in the day, attend the opening party held at Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.





You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser