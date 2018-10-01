Countdown to Festival

Borrego Days Has New Title Sponsor

Look to the skies!

Borrego Days has a new Title Sponsor, Under The Sun Foundation and the Candlewood Arts Festival.

The Under The Sun Foundation is the new steward of the landmark metal Sky Art sculptures of Galleta Meadows in Borrego Springs.

The foundation is also presenting the upcoming Candlewood Arts Festival March 29 – 31, 2019.

The 53rd Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival kicks off with an air parade at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 20. It will be a mesmerizing 30-minute air parade featuring over 30 vintage and military aircrafts.

Following the air show, 100 outrageous entries will make their way down the main street to and around our beloved Christmas Circle.

From a multi-aircraft parade to elaborately decorated floats, golf carts and people, marching bands, classic cars and low-riders, hot rods, off-road vehicles and equestrian units. Also on show will be the 2018 – 19 Miss Borrego Pageant contestants with the newly crowned Miss Borrego.

Borrego Days Desert Festival is truly the only place you can see it all!

In the parade, are SoCal high school marching bands. Following the parade will be live entertainment, a car show, art exhibits, kids’ zone, food vendors, beverage garden and more. A family friendly festival that is fun for all ages!

Borrego Days 2018 begins Friday Oct. 19 with its Opening Night Party at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort, featuring Izon Eden (Dayton Borders and Patty Holley).

Following the parade on Saturday, the excitement continues at Christmas Circle with live music headlined by Judy Taylor and her Wild Oats all-girl band, with Haywire and Izon Eden also performing. A kids’ carnival, vintage car show, margarita and beer garden, where there will be a family friendly zone to include children, and rows of unique booths offering handmade goods, beautiful artwork, crafts and a variety of delicious food vendors.

The entertainment for Sunday at the Circle is Grupo Elejido, and all members of the band are from the small villages in the Mexicali Valley. They play Mexican Pop and Rock music. Miguel Angel Millan will also return to the entertainment lineup. Angel has been singing since he was 2 years old, and sings all types of music – whether they be in English or Spanish, mariachi banda, jazz or R&B.

La Casa Del Zorro Resort hosts the “Eyes to the Skies” After and Industry Party Saturday night with Les Allen performing, followed by DJ. EJ till 11 p.m. poolside.

The FREE festival happens on Friday Oct. 19 through Sunday October 21, showcasing all the wonderful qualities that make Borrego Springs so unique and authentic.

Make it a weekend to remember with family and friends at the 53rd Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival.

Parking News: VIP parking will be on Avenida Nordeste, with VIP golf cart shuttle service to VIP seating at the intersection of Palm Canyon Road and the west side of Christmas Circle. VIP seating will include an ADA seating section. ADA parking will be on the eastside of Christmas Circle in the designated area.”