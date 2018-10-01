2018 – 19 Borrego Days Schedule

Last updated 10/19/2018 at 9:16am

Friday Oct. 19:

* 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.– Rotary Pancake Breakfast at Coldwell Banker

* 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – VIP Kickoff Reception at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort

* 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Opening Night Party at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort, featuring Izon Eden (Dayton Borders and Patty Holley). All are welcome!

Saturday Oct. 20:

* 9:55 a.m. – National Anthem sung by U.S. Army Major (ret.) Kapuanani Virginia Lee Johnson, Ph.D

* 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Air Parade

– 10 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Two – three low altitude helicopters

– 10:10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – 40 Fixed Wing Vintage to Trick

* 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Food vendors and La Casa Del Zorro kids zone at the Circle.

* 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Ultralights “Grounded” exhibit at ArtFarm

* 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Margarita and Beer Garden. There will be a family-friendly zone.

* 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Street Parade Begins.

* 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Car Show: vintage, hot rods, and low-riders

* 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Music: Judy Taylor, Sue Palmer and the Wild Oats Band/ Wild West Show

* 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Main Stage at the Circle

* 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Awards Ceremony at the Circle with emcee Francoise Rhodes

* 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – 25 minute DC-3 Air Rides for $100 at the Borrego Valley Airport

* 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Music: Groove Kitty

* 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Meet and Greet with District 5 Supervisor Candidates Jim Desmond and Michelle Gomez in the Margarita and Beer Garden.

* 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Music: Haywire

* 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Jim Desmond Fundraiser hosted at La Casa Del Zorro by Jack McGrory and Patrick Sampson. Minimum $100 donation.

* 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Music: Izon Eden starring Dayton Borders and Patty Holley

* 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Pints 4 the Park at The Mall, outside of Borrego Outfitters. Admission is $20, and you receive a stainless steel pint.

* 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. – “Eyes to the Skies” Hospitality & Industry Party at La Casa Del Zorro, poolside with Les Allen performing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by Groove Kitty from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Food and beverage available. All are welcome!

Sunday Oct. 21:

* 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

– Food and other vendors, and La Casa Del Zorro kids zone

* 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Pirate Living History Encampment

* 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Soroptimist Arts & Crafts Fair at the Circle

* 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Margarita and Beer Garden will be open. There will be a family-friendly zone.

* 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Off-road vehicle show at the Circle

* 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Main Stage at the Circle

* Noon to 12:30 p.m. – Music: Borrego’s Kids Hip-Hop

* 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Music: Angel Miguel de Millan

* 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Music: Grupo Elejido starring Borrego’s own Israel Ochoa

Grand Marshal – Supervisor Bill Horn

Honorary Mayor – Andy Macuga

Lifetime Achievement – Sue Salt

Volunteer of the Year – JoAnn Maiter

Emcees:

– Fred Jee (Start of Palm Canyon Rd.)

– Mark Jorgensen (Center Mall)

– Francoise Rhodes (Main emcee – VIP section, grand stand, and awards

at Christmas Circle)

– Bill Bancroft (Air Parade)

Parking Information:

– Roads and intersections will begin closing at around 7 a.m.

– Must be in your good viewing spot along the parade route by 9:15 a.m. to enjoy all the action.

– VIP parking will be on Avenida Nordeste, with VIP golf cart shuttle service to VIP seating, located at the intersection of Palm Canyon Road, and the west side of Christmas Circle.

– VIP seating will include an ADA seating section.

– ADA parking will be on the eastside of Christmas Circle in the designated area.