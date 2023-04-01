"Alleviating Rising Energy Costs"

Electricity prices are out of control in California, most notably in San Diego County. A few weeks ago, I discussed the many reasons behind the dramatic increase in our bills, but the fact remains that California’s utility rates are consistently 30% higher than the national average. All of this comes as San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is set to increase their rates yet again. This isn’t right, and something needs to be done.

Last week, I wrote a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) urging them to minimize San Diego Gas and Electric’s rate increase. I am also calling on the State of California to implement measures to alleviate rising energy costs, providing relief to the ratepayers of San Diego.

For many San Diegans, the recent 24.6% jump in gas rates and 7.8% increase in electricity rates is more than they can afford in an already expensive California.

In order to make change, I need your help. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold several public forums to provide an opportunity for customers of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) to offer perspective and input about the company’s rate requests.

On March 23 at 2:30 p.m., SDG&E held a meeting at the Sherman Heights Community Center, Multipurpose Room.

The public forum began with a brief overview of SDG&E’s requests, then public comments will be heard. At least one representative from the utility company will be available to customers during the public forum for individual service, including billing issues.

If you didn’t make the forums, then I encourage you to take action by leaving a public comment. Here is a link to SDG&E’s General Rate Case: https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/a2205016.

I will do all I can to help lower the costs of electricity bills in San Diego, but CPUC needs to hear from you too. Together we can make a change and make San Diego more affordable.