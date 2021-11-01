Rams Hill Keeps Giving...

Rev. Laura Brecht accepts check from Rams Hill GM Harry Turner for the Borrego Ministers' Association. Team Members Rene Navarro and Amy Shumway are key players in Rams Hill's "For The Love of Borrego" charity program.

First it was scholarships for working students heading to college and now it's generous support of the Borrego Ministers' Association (BMA). Rams Hill has once again reached out to the community and found a void that needed to be filled. They filled it nicely!

"For The Love of Borrego" is Rams Hill's program of giving back to the community. This is the inaugural year of the program which gives 10% of the earnings from their Stay and Play package (golf and home rental) to a local charity. The Borrego Ministers' Association was the grateful recipient and it came right when BMA's funds were running low.

The BMA has been actively assisting our families and individuals in need, especially during COVID, with rent, food coupons, electric bills, gas and much more. Over $200,000 (donated by amazing folks) has passed through BMA's hands to keep our families safe and healthy during months of no work.

The BMA is most appreciative of this $11,435 gift which was presented to BMA President Rev. Laura Brecht by General Manager Harry Turner. The Rams Hill Team of Amy Shumway and Rene Navarro are the behind the scenes workers making this possible. Thank you!

Once again we see the truth in the adage, "It takes a village". Indeed it does and our village is better off with the generosity and kindness of Rams Hill.