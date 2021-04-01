Rams Hill Rolls Out Red Carpet for BSUSD's Rams

When Borrego Springs High School's Senior Class President, Yessenia Marin, understood that there would be no Prom for this year's senior class (due to COVID-19), she quickly went into overdrive, looking for a suitable and memorable venue to celebrate this year's class of 28 graduating high school seniors. Her goal was to offer the class of 2021 a chance to come together one last time before they head off to pursue their education and dreams.

With a handful of our students already working at Rams Hill, it was suggested that this would be a perfect venue, and it was! Working with Dennis O'Leary, Rams Hill Food and Beverage Manager, Yessenia and her assistant, high school secretary extraordinaire Lisa Zeirath, put together a fabulously delicious and affordable evening with gourmet food, elegant presentation and fun all around. Students had to pass antigen testing with a negative result before being allowed to participate. This was available through a program with BSUSD. Dinner seating followed COVID-19 spacing guidelines.

That evening, dressed in their formal best, students had their choice of chicken, pasta or mahi mahi, thanks to Dennis' careful attention to details and his interest in young people's tastes. Dennis worked closely with Yessenia to ensure that our students had an evening full of their favorite things, including a scrumptious dessert, music and games. He even kept the restaurant open late for the class. Chaperones, Principal Victoria Baay and Teacher Francisco "Pancho" Ramirez, were totally impressed with the extent to which Dennis O'Leary and his crew went to ensure this event was special for our students.

As the evening came to a close, the doors to Rams Hill were thrown open and our soon-to-be graduates had a chance to take in that magnificent view of their home town of Borrego Springs and our iconic mountains. That incredible vista can provoke emotion and awe even in the heart and mind of a teenager and it did! It was the perfect ending to a perfect evening. Thank you, Rams Hill.