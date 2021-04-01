RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Was that a UFO?

 

Last updated 4/1/2021 at 11:06am

Anna Linderman

These lights were seen by Anna Linderman on the night of Friday March 26. Similar lights were seen by a Borrego staffer the following evening also coming from the Salton Sea area. He said, “these were UFO’s and not a man made light show.”

It was reported this week that U.S. military pilots and satellites have a recorded “a lot more” sightings of UFO’s than have been made public, Donald Trump’s former Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe said. When asked about a forthcoming government report on “unidentified aerial phenomena,” Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from “all over the world.”

