Poll Workers Needed, March 5 Presidential Primary

Poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any one of 10 specific languages, are needed for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

In addition, state and county requirements show a need for Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali and Persian (Farsi and Dari) speakers at select vote centers across the county, so the Registrar’s office is also recruiting poll workers who are bilingual in those languages.

Poll workers play an essential role in elections and can receive a daily stipend while serving their community. Under the Voter’s Choice Act, vote centers replace traditional polling places and offer a full-service voting experience. This change was made on October 19, 2021.

Vote centers are open throughout the county for an extended period before Election Day. Rather than a single day of service, poll workers are now needed to staff vote centers for up to 11 days in the two weeks before Election Day.

Other voting options include mailing it: You can complete your ballot in the comfort of your home and return it through the U.S. Postal Service. Your signature is required on your return envelope for your vote to count!

Or dropping it: Starting Tuesday, February 6, you’ll have the additional option of dropping off your ballot at any official ballot drop box located around the county.

Check your voter registration to verify your political party preference, home address, and if different your mailing address. If you need to make updates, you can complete a new voter registration online.

Depending on the assignment, poll workers will receive a stipend ranging from $135 to $160 for each day of service at a vote center between Feb. 24 and March 4.

On Election Day, March 5, poll workers will receive a stipend ranging from $220 to $270 due to the extended hours. Those who are bilingual will receive an additional $5 for each day of service at the vote center with an increase to $10 on Election Day.

Responsibilities include:

Providing excellent customer service

Assisting voters

Submitting stipend paperwork

Attending a two-day, paid poll worker training ($95 daily stipend)

Opening/closing a vote center

Answering voter questions

Applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States. Applicants must also provide their own transportation to their assigned vote center.

The Registrar is seeking people who are team players, exhibit strong leadership and customer service skills, and display flexibility, patience and the highest level of integrity at all times. Poll workers must represent the Registrar of Voters in a professional, nonpartisan manner.

Applications are available at sdvote.com. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.