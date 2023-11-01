Fatal Stabbing in Borrego

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Borrego Springs, after a 41-year-old Borrego Springs man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 63-year-old mother in their home.

A deputy responded to the residence in the 2800 block of Borrego Springs Road on the afternoon of Nov. 18 to check on the welfare of a resident. A concerned relative phoned the department, worried about the living conditions in the woman’s home, according to Lt. Joseph Jarjura of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, the deputy was told by the victim’s daughter that she saw blood in the house and her mother was not home. She said three people were in the home, including her 41-year-old brother, Jacob Guevara.

The deputy searched the home and found what appeared to be the deceased mother, with apparent stab wounds to her body.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 19. Her name has not been disclosed by law enforcement, pending a positive identification from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies detained all three family members present in the home, while detectives conducted an investigation, which led them to Guevara as the sole suspect. He was arrested in connection to the incident, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and faces murder charges.

It is unclear what was the motive for the stabbing, and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information about this incident to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those that wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Residents were shocked upon learning of this news, and offered condolences to the family.

At this time, the two daughters of the elderly woman took to the Borrego Springs 92004 page to ask for all to respect their privacy during this difficult time.