From the Chamber: Visitors and Market Updates

Thanksgiving is almost here and soon we’ll say goodbye to November. The Chamber is slowly seeing an uptick in visitors coming to the area. With the higher costs of everything and world events, visitors are telling us they are trying to be more careful with their dollars.

PR and marketing is important and this is when all of the marketing of Borrego Springs kicks in, so even if your business has a small following, remind those followers that the season in the desert is here and please come for a visit. Day trippers like to bring their friends and the word spreads from there. The Chambers connection with Visit California once again helped, as Samantha Brown was promoting her travel show on LIVE With Kelly and Mark (national TV show) and started with Borrego Springs and the Anza-Borrego State Park. We’ve already had some visitors from this promo!

De Anza Country Club is still on the minds of everyone, it has been reported to the Chamber by various local businesses that there are many employment opportunities available for those affected by the fire at the club. With so many open positions, the list is too long for the Chamber Weekly, they suggested you simply call the business you are interested in working at and ask what is available.

The Chamber is excited to announce three new members, Excellent Party Rentals, Christmas Circle Community Park Foundation and KYA Services, LLC., you’ll find all of their information in the directory on the Chambers website visitborrego.com.

Senator Kelly Seyarto stopped by the Chamber to learn more about the businesses and economic situation in Borrego Springs. We thank the Senator for his interest in the community.

This year, the Chamber Certified Farmers Market has grown to 26 vendors. When I took over the Chamber three and a half years ago, there were nine vendors. There is now a waiting list as I don’t want a lot of the same products so all of the vendors have a fair chance of covering their costs.

The market also has coffee! Yes, we welcome Mr. Brown Bean from Vista. Remember to please support the market, these vendors’ livelihood and their participation at our market depends on you.

Here’s wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving!

The free Chamber Weekly eblast is sent every Wednesday and available for everyone.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego