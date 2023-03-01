RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Roadrunner Golf Tourney Raises Record Amount

 

Last updated 3/16/2023 at 11:03am

Tournament Committee Members Left to Right: Rich Pinel, Ron Neu, Mike Douglas, Leslie Greathouse, Barb Stephenson, Christal Nelson and John Stephenson

The 35th Annual RoadRunner Club Association Benefit Golf Tournament, held on February 7, raised $30,978 for the Youth and Seniors Centers.

Tournament Co-chair Barb Stephenson reported a full field of 144 golfers. The day offered beautiful weather, sunny and 70 degrees, and spirits were high on the course.

It was an amazing feat to top last year's total of over $30,000. Major sponsors this year were The RoadRunner Club, The Springs at Borrego RV Resort, and Boa Vida Communities.

A new fun twist this year was a boost from Brandy Casey, LPGA Teaching Professional. She was at the 5th tee offering tee shots for a donation to the cause. Brandy raised over $500 all by herself!

