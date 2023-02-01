Taylor Bassett at The Propeller
Last updated 2/10/2023 at 1:19pm
Don't miss the start of Music at The Propeller!
Starting with the month of February, The Propeller will feature tons of great live entertainment – from rockin' bands to relaxing classical music at the piano – you don't want to miss it!
Kicking it off is songs at the piano with Taylor Bassett, featuring music from the 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s on Wednesday Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.
Hours:
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reservations are available!
For more information, call 760-767-7454.
The Propeller is located at The Airport: 1816 Palm Canyon Drive Borrego Springs, California 92004.