Judy Carmichael to Perform

World-renowned stride and swing pianist, Judy Carmichael, will be performing live in concert at Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 19, 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets may be available in the lobby the night of the show. If you would like to get on the waiting list or for further information, please use the contact form on the website – borregoconcerts.org. Students are admitted for free.

Grammy Award-nominated pianist, singer, songwriter, and radio host, Judy Carmichael, is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Her talents have taken her all over the world from Carnegie Hall to the Guggenheim Museum in Venice, Italy. Carmichael’s talent has led her to onstage performances with the likes of Melissa Etheridge, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross, the Smothers Brothers, and more! Her high-energy program is a romp through the Great American Songbook combined with her famed wit and humor.

Borrego Springs Community Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1976. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of Borrego Springs through live performances. The association also presents three concerts each season for the students of Borrego Springs. Thanks to the generosity of Patrons, Benefactors, and Sponsors, these concerts can be offered at affordable, family friendly prices.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters.