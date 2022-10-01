Supervisor Jim Desmond Speaks Out

“The State of California Should Release All Records With Liberty Healthcare Regarding Sexually Violent Predators”

I submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.

Five more SVPs are pending placement in San Diego County. As more and more SVP’s have been forced upon our communities by the State of California, I have heard from concerned constituents asking for details of conditions and procedures, once a placement occurs.

What happens to SVP’s during emergency evacuations? Can an SVP going to the grocery store, if not, who pays to do their shopping? Who can visit an SVP? What happens in the event that they run? All of these questions and much more the residents of San Diego County should know.

Protecting our region is paramount, especially with the startling news that five more SVP’s could potentially be placed in San Diego County by the end of the year. By submitting this PRA request, the State of California must release records, contracts and much more, regarding SVP’s to help neighborhoods know the rules and regulations, and to help local leaders keep law and order.

I will continue to speak out against all placements, as Sexually Violent Predators make up the worst of the worst. Knowledge is power, and the people of San Diego County should not be kept in the dark.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor

Letter by Supervisor Jim Desmond to Stephanie Clendenin, California Department of State Hospitals Director:

Dear Director Clendenin,

This is a formal California Public Records Act (CPRA) request, pursuant to Government Code Section 6250 et seq. I’m writing to request copies of the following records for all Sexually Violent Predators (SVPs) placed in San Diego County and all pending placement:

- All contracts and MOUs between the State of California and Liberty Healthcare Corporation pertaining to SVPs.

- All plans, procedures, and contingency plans on record for SVPs in the community. Including, but not limited to, emergency procedures for unexpected escape, evacuations for disasters (such as wildfires)

- Monitoring and evaluation documents for placed SVPs.

- Site evaluation criteria to evaluate if a particular property is deemed appropriate by Liberty Healthcare Corporation or the State of California.

- All copies of information and criteria provided by Liberty Healthcare Corporation to Courts for decision.

- Records of incidents that required response and intervention.

- Frequency of in person visits and extent and nature of daily monitoring.

- Transportation contracts.

- Medical or other healthcare provisions.

- Financial documents and all funding sources through the State of California and other funding sources.

- All other information between the State of California and Liberty Healthcare Corporation.

In responding to this request, please keep in mind that Article 1, § 3(b)(2) of the California Constitution expressly requires you to broadly construe all provisions that further the public’s right of access, and to apply any limitations on access as narrowly as possible.

Sincerely,

JIM DESMOND

Fifth District Supervisor

County of San Diego