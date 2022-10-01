"An Incredible Story"

You’ve probably heard me say it before, but I must repeat it, One Safe Place is transforming lives. One Safe Place is a center that serves human trafficking victims, seniors suffering from elder abuse and is a place someone that is being domestically abused can go to escape from their perpetrator. I wanted to share an incredible success story from One Safe Place.

Last week, three San Diego Sheriff Deputies accompanied a woman to One Safe Place. The woman was trying to escape her abusive boyfriend, but this posed a problem as she was living on the streets. That all changed when deputies came to her aid after learning that she’d been repeatedly assaulted by her boyfriend.

The minute they arrived at One Safe Place, the woman was provided food, clothing, and a place to rest while the One Safe Place village of partners got to work. The Homeless Outreach Team worked with four other partner agencies to ensure the woman would be safely housed for the evening until she could fly out of state to her family who was ready to welcome her home. The deputies were so invested in getting this woman to safety that they picked her up from her safe location this morning, drove her to the airport, and accompanied her to the airline gate runway. The woman was smiling and crying tears of joy all at the same time.

This is a wonderful example of collaboration between law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, and non-governmental partners that are making a tangible difference in the lives of crime victims in our community.

I want to thank our deputies for coming to this women’s rescue and for all the people who made this possible. I continue to be amazed at the work being done at One Safe Place and was glad to support the effort with $50,000 to Free to Thrive which will provide a head law attorney for the legal clinic at One Safe Place.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor