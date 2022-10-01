Last updated 10/21/2022 at 10:33am

The 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival has arrived!

Below is a timeline of this weekends events

(Please note, these events are subject to change)

Saturday Oct. 22: (All events will be held at Christmas Circle!)

9:40 a.m. – Borrego Springs Fire Protection District drives down Palm Canyon Drive to welcome everyone to the 56th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival!

9:45 a.m. – National Anthem sung by Borrego’s very own Jackette Williams at Christmas Circle

9:50 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Multi-plane flyover down Palm Canyon Drive, courtesy of Bill Bancroft and the International Aerobatic Club Chapter 36 (IAC 36). Flyover participants will be announced. A Missing Man formation will be done in honor of Mike Himmerich.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Borrego Days is officially open! Food Vendors, Adult Beer Garden, kids zone, arts & craft booths, gifts, music, entertainment and more!

10:30 a.m. – Music: Soul Frenzi

12:20 p.m. – Announcements to be made at Christmas Circle (not in this order):

Award recipients of “The Gayle Rae Outstanding Community Service Award” and a new annual award: “The Mike Himmerich Dedicated Volunteer Award”

Comments by Chamber President Clint Brandin, Honorary Co-Mayors Jim & Anne Wermers, County Supervisor Jim Desmond and Chamber Executive Director Françoise Rhodes

2022 Miss Borrego Springs and her court will also be introduced.

1 p.m. – Music: Country’s Best: Deb Shepard & the Hickory Wind Band

2 p.m. – Shine & Show Winners announced

4 p.m. – Entertainment: Comedy Hypnosis Show with Don Spencer, “The World’s Fastest Hypnotist”

Sunday Oct. 23: (All events will be held at Christmas Circle!)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Food Vendors, Adult Beer Garden, kids zone, arts & craft booths, gifts, music, entertainment and more!

10:30 a.m. – Entertainment: Borrego Springs Baile Folklorico Dancers

11 a.m. – Entertainment: Elementary After School Dance Team

11:30 a.m. – Music: Nacho Bustillos & Band

3 p.m. – End of Borrego Days! See you next year!

For more information, please visit the Borrego Days Desert Festival website at http://www.borregodays.com